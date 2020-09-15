Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 23:39 IST
EDITORS: This is regarding MDS 8 (slugged AP-LAND SCAM-ACB) and MDS 11(slugged AP-LAND SCAM-ACB(COR)) based on an ACB press note issued in Amaravati

In view of a subsequent order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the evening that the news item regarding the FIR or in the context of the FIR shall not be made public in any electronic, print or social media, please guard against the publication of the above mentioned stories. The two stories now stand withdrawn in view of the court order.

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Wild D Brodin signs seven-year, $42M extension

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin signed a seven-year, 42 million contract extension that extends through the 2027-28 season, the team announced Tuesday. Brodin was set to enter the final season of his six-year, 25 million contract tha...

House GOP unveils tax cuts, police funds in election agenda

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy rolled out Republicans priorities of tax breaks and police funding Tuesday, the GOPs calling card to voters as they try to wrest back seats from Democrats in a long-shot November election bid for majorit...

Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home

Apple Inc rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apples growth strategy and cater to customers working at home...

U.S. to remove tariffs on Canadian aluminum if imports stay within limits

The Trump administration said on Tuesday it will remove 10 U.S. tariffs on raw Canadian aluminum as long as imports of the metal stay below levels that are expected to normalize over the next four months. In a statement, the U.S. Trade Repr...
