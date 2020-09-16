Left Menu
Development News Edition

Louisville to pay $12 mln settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Louisville | Updated: 16-09-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 00:36 IST
Louisville to pay $12 mln settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday. The settlement will be accompanied by reforms of the Louisville Metro Police Department, including a requirement that commanders approve search warrants before they are put to a judge, Fischer said at a news conference.

"I'm deeply, deeply sorry for Breonna's death," Fischer, who is white, told reporters. "My administration is not waiting to move ahead with needed reforms to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again." Fischer was joined by Taylor's family, who said they welcomed the settlement but also demanded officers involved face criminal charges.

"As significant as today is, it is only the beginning of getting full justice for Breonna," said Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, her voice at times shaking with emotion. "It's time to move forward with the criminal charges because she deserves that and much more." Taylor's death, alongside that of George Floyd, a Black man killed in May by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck, gave rise to one of the largest protest movements in U.S. history, with daily demonstrations in cities ever since.

The settlement appeared to be one of the largest ever after a police killing in the United States, Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for the family, told reporters. The family of Philando Castile, a Black motorist shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Minnesota, was awarded $3 million in 2017; in 2016, Cleveland officials agreed to pay a $6 million settlement to Tamir Rice's family after he was shot dead by a police officer.

As part of Tuesday's settlement, Mayor Fischer said Louisville police officers will be offered housing credits to move to some of the poorest parts of the city in the hopes of improving community ties. They will also be encouraged to regularly volunteer for community organizations and will face increased random testing for drug use. Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was killed on March 13 when Louisville police forced their way into her apartment shortly after midnight using a so-called 'no-knock' arrest warrant that did not require them to announce themselves.

Louisville police obtained the warrant from a judge as part of an investigation into a drug ring at another house elsewhere in the city. They told the judge that they believed that one of the men suspected of selling drugs had used Taylor's apartment to receive packages. Taylor had previously dated the suspected drug seller but had severed ties with him, according to her family.

In June, the police department fired one of the three officers involved, detective Brett Hankison, who is white, for displaying "extreme indifference to the value of human life" when he fired ten bullets into Taylor's apartment. The two other officers have been reassigned to administrative duties. The city also banned the use of no-knock warrants.

None of the three officers has been criminally charged, but the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Black Republican, is expected to bring the case before a grand jury this week, according to local media reports. Crump told reporters he wanted Cameron to charge the officers "at the very minimum" with manslaughter in the second degree. Cameron's office has declined to comment on the case before the grand jury has voted.

A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department declined to comment, referring questions to the mayor's office. In an investigation earlier this year of police use of excessive force, Reuters found police and the localities that employ them have been largely shielded from having to pay financial settlements to victims or their grieving families, except in high-profile cases. https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-police-immunity-scotus/

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends higher on growing hopes Fed will stay accommodative

The SP 500 ended up slightly on Tuesday as investors hoped the Federal Reserve would stick with its supportive policy stance as the central banks two-day meeting got under way. Apple Inc shares rose on Monday and early in Tuesdays session, ...

Soccer-Spurs in talks with Real Madrid to re-sign Bale, says agent

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Real Madrid to re-sign winger Gareth Bale, his agent said on Tuesday, as the Wales international looks to end his troubled spell at the Spanish club. Bale made over 200 appearances for Premier League Spur...

PREVIEW-Golf-Woods aims to end lacklustre run at U.S. Open

Tiger Woods hopes to snap his run of lacklustre performances at the U.S. Open this week, nearly a year after his last PGA Tour victory.Woods has yet to finish in the top 10 of any tournament since the sport returned after being suspended du...

Golf-Mickelson ready for shot at Winged Foot redemption

Phil Mickelson, who has endured more U.S. Open heartbreak than any other player in history, will try to put all that behind him this week when he tees off at Winged Foot, the site of his infamous final-hole collapse in 2006.Mickelson, a run...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020