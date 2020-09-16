Explosive device blast kills two Cameroonian soldiers and a civilian in Bongongo

At least two Cameroonian soldiers and a civilian were killed on September 14 in an improvised explosive device blast in Bongongo, a locality in Cameroon's restive English-speaking region of Southwest, according to a news report by Cameroononline.org.

A local government official has said the condition of anonymity that the soldiers were patrolling the village when the device planted along the road exploded.

The explosion destroyed the military vehicle, leaving two soldiers and a civilian killed and another civilian injured at the scene, the source said.

Armed separatists fighting to create an independent nation in the country's two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest have claimed responsibility for the roadside bombing.

Cameroonian government forces have been in clashes with separatist fighters since 2017.

The security situation in the troubled regions has improved since the start of the year, but clashes between security forces and separatist groups are still occasionally reported, according to security reports.

Similarly, another incidence of grenade blast took place in Cameroon's Far North region on September 9 that injured seven civilians, including children.

The explosion occurred at about 11:20 a.m. local time on September 9 in the Talakachi village near the Nigerian border, and wounded seven people who were carrying out routine activities on the scene, officials said.

The victims were rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment. Government forces have initiated investigations into the incident.