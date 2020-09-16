Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC orders fresh probe into death of NLU Jodhpur student in 2017

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a fresh investigation into the "suspicious" death of a National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur student in the year 2017.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:10 IST
SC orders fresh probe into death of NLU Jodhpur student in 2017
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a fresh investigation into the "suspicious" death of a National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur student in the year 2017. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Rohinton Nariman, directed that a de novo (fresh) investigation be carried out in the death of a law student and also set aside the closure report filed by the Rajasthan Police in the case.

The order came on a plea, filed by the mother of the deceased student, seeking transfer of the probe from Jodhpur, Rajasthan Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or alternatively to a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT). Earlier, the bench had pulled up the Rajasthan Police for the final report filed by it in an attempt to close the case. The bench on the last hearing, while observing that the report was an "eye-wash", had said that there is a need for a fresh investigation.

"We all can see that this report is a complete eye-wash and there is a need for a fresh investigation. This is not the way," the bench had said. On July 8, the top court had granted the Rajasthan Police two months deadline to complete the investigation into the death of NLU student Vikrant Nagaich.

Neetu Kumar Nagaich, the mother of the deceased student, had approached the apex court and accused the state police of "lackadaisical and callous manner of the probe" into the FIR lodged on June 29, 2018, with Jodhpur's Mandore police station. She has sought an independent inquiry while complaining of a shoddy probe with probable collusion to shield some influentials. The mother of the 21-year-old NLU student claimed that the FIR in the case was not registered for a period of 10 months from the date when the incident occurred and that it was reluctantly filed thereafter.

Three years since, the investigation is at a standstill with no progress and no chargesheet filed in the case, the plea said. It also alleged that the state was "criminally negligent in the investigation" or was "trying to cover" up for the perpetrators or had some malafide intention. The third-year law student Vikrant was found dead on August 14, 2017, under unnatural circumstances near a railway track opposite the university. The authorities had tried to present the case as that of an alleged suicide due to depression. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Former MLA Ghandat joins NCP

Former Maharashtra MLA Sitaram Ghandat joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP here on Wednesday. Ghadat, who won the 2009 state Assembly election as an Independent from Gangakhed in Parabhani district, was welcomed into the NCP by senior party lea...

All three farm sector bills brought by Modi govt far-sighted, will boost agricultural production: Nadda

The three bills related to agriculture introduced by the Modi government in Parliament will boost production and help farmers get better prices for the produce, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday. Underlining that farmers are at the ...

Telangana: Police officer accidentally shoots self during combing operation, dies

In a bizarre incident, a Reserved Sub-Inspector of Police RSI died on Wednesday after he accidentally shot himself during a combing operation in Kothagudem district of Telangana. The Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt informed the media he...

Ravva oil field case: SC upholds foreign arbitration award in favour of Vedanta, Videocon

In a big setback for the Central government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the foreign arbitration award in favour of Vedanta and Videocon for the development of the Ravva oil and gas fields off the coast of Andhra Pradesh between 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020