Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 arrested in Bosnia over wartime killings of civilians

In all, nine people are suspected of the September 1992 crime in the area of Sokolac, in southeastern Bosnia, Bosnia's prosecutor's office said in a statement. Bosnian Serbs separated men from women in the Bosniak village of Novoseoci before taking the men away to a nearby waste dump where they were killed, the statement said.

PTI | Sarajevo | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:23 IST
7 arrested in Bosnia over wartime killings of civilians

Authorities in Bosnia on Wednesday arrested seven Bosnian Serb former military officers and troops suspected in the killing of 44 Bosniak civilians during the 1992-95 war. In all, nine people are suspected of the September 1992 crime in the area of Sokolac, in southeastern Bosnia, Bosnia's prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Bosnian Serbs separated men from women in the Bosniak village of Novoseoci before taking the men away to a nearby waste dump where they were killed, the statement said. The victims, aged 14-82, were left at the dump site and covered in waste. Bosnian Serbs later blew up a local mosque in Novoseoci and threw its parts over the victims' bodies at the dump area.

All but one of the victims' remains have been exhumed from the site, prosecutors said. They had a total 178 wounds inflicted by firearms. More than 100,000 people died during the war in Bosnia which erupted when the country's Serbs rebelled against independence from the former Yugoslavia and moved to create their own state.

The Serbs took control over two-thirds of Bosnia in the early days of the conflict, expelling and killing non-Serbs — the Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslims, and Bosnia's Croats. The suspects detained Wednesday were members of the so-called “crisis committee” that was formed when Bosnian Serbs took control of the area in 1992.

Also among the suspects is Gen. Radislav Krstic, who is serving a 35-year-old prison sentence. In 2004, he was convicted by the U.N. war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia on charges of aiding genocide. Bosnia's prosecutors said he will be questioned in prison in Poland. Another, unidentified suspect lives outside Bosnia and authorities will seek his extradition, the prosecutor's statement said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Govt taken steps for employment generation during Covid-19 pandemic: Labour and Employment Minister

Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday said that a number of unprecedented steps have been taken by the Union Government for labour welfare and employment including for migrant workers across India during CO...

Soccer-Villa land goalkeeper Martinez from Arsenal on four-year deal

Aston Villa have completed the signing of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday. The 28-year-old spent 10 years at the club and played only 39 first-team matc...

FOREX-Dollar falls as markets increase bets on more Fed easing

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday as expectations that the U.S. central bank may hint at more policy action grew, while the Chinese yuan vaulted to its highest level since May 2019.The Fed decision is due at 1800 GMT. Marke...

Amid COVID testing chaos, UK says: We're trying to fix it

Amid growing anger over a bottleneck in Britains creaking coronavirus testing system, the government promised on Wednesday to do whatever it takes to boost laboratory capacity that has left people across the land with no way to get a COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020