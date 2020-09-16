Police seize Rs 3.75 crore cash without valid documents, four apprehended

Police seize Rs 3.75 crore cash without valid documents, four apprehendedPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:57 IST
Police personnel have apprehended four people here and seized over Rs 3.75 crore, being carried without any valid document, from them, Acting on a tip, police intercepted two vehicles at banjara hills on Tuesday, seized the cash, and apprehended the four, a police release said
It said Rs 3,75,30,000 was seized
The amount will be handed over to the Income-tax department for necessary action, it added.