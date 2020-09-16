J&K: Man detained by police found dead

A man detained by police in Sopore was found dead in a nearby area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. Irfan Ahmad Dar (24), was detained by police in Sopore town on Tuesday in connection with an anti-terrorism case, the officials said. His body was found at Charamundji falling under the jurisdiction of nearby Bomai Police Station on Tuesday evening, the officials said. They said the body was brought to PCR Hospital at Srinagar on Wednesday for postmortem. The Sopore Police have claimed that the deceased had escaped from the custody and that two hand grenades were also recovered along with the body. However, officials said the body bore many torture marks on the back and face. Authorities have suspended internet services in Sopore town and adjoining areas as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to order a time-bound probe into the incident. "Even if the claims of the police were true that the slain youth was an over a ground worker who allegedly took advantage of the darkness to escape and during a search, his body was found at Tujjar-Sharief, the police cannot be absolved of its responsibility warranted under law," Apni Party spokesman Javaid Baig said. "The circumstances which led to his death need to be probed to find the truth," he said.