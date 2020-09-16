Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece struggles to bring migrants into temporary camp after fire

Greek authorities were still struggling on Wednesday to move thousands of migrants sleeping rough into a temporary camp, a week after the overcrowded Moria migrant camp burned down, while fears grew over a coronavirus outbreak on the island of Lesbos.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:32 IST
Greece struggles to bring migrants into temporary camp after fire
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Greek authorities were still struggling on Wednesday to move thousands of migrants sleeping rough into a temporary camp, a week after the overcrowded Moria migrant camp burned down, while fears grew over a coronavirus outbreak on the island of Lesbos. More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, were left without shelter, proper sanitation or access to food and water by the fire that tore through Moria, Greece's biggest camp for migrants reaching its islands by sea.

No one was killed or hurt in the fire, which broke out after quarantine measures were imposed following the discovery of COVID-19 cases on the site. So far, only 1,200 people have moved into the temporarily facility at Kara Tepe near the island's port of Mytilene, which was ready to host at least 5,000.

"They are still reluctant," said a police official on condition of anonymity. "Negotiations are ongoing." Authorities have distributed flyers and sent text messages to migrants trying to convince them to move into the new tents, officials said.

One said migrants hoped to be allowed to leave the island and believed that living conditions in the temporary camp would be no better than at Moria, which aid groups had called appalling. People crossing the new facility entrance were being tested for COVID-19 and so far 35 were found positive. Residents were afraid a coronavirus outbreak was looming with thousands of people sleeping rough and untested.

On Tuesday, six migrants were arrested over the Moria blaze. Another blaze, which broke out overnight near another migrant camp on the island of Samos, was put under control and three people were arrested. Greece's conservative government, which took power last year, says it aims to replace open air tented camps with formal migrant centres with temporary housing, where entry and exit would be controlled.

"The recent fires ... demonstrate the need to immediately close the chaotic open migrant and refugee reception centres and to create closed, controlled centres which will offer humane conditions with double fencing, controlled entrance systems, surveillance and fire security systems," Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi told reporters in Lesbos. The Moria inferno has put the migrant issue firmly back on the European agenda. European Union Council President Charles Michel visited Lesbos and promised more solidarity with the countries guarding Europe's borders.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said more "tangible" help was needed. Germany said it could take in up to 1,500 people stranded by the fire. "European leaders should act quickly to bring the people stranded on Lesbos to safety," said Belkis Wille, senior crisis and conflict researcher at Human Rights Watch.

"They also need to fundamentally rethink the failed and inhumane policies that led to the creation of a sprawling, unsanitary and dangerous refugee camp in an EU country, rather than just building a replica of the same thing."

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Krishnakumar Natarajan, family sell 42 lakh Mindtree shares

Mindtree co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold over 42 lakh shares of the company, reducing their combined shareholding to 2.29 per cent. The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar N, wife Akila Krishnakumar and ...

China's Communist Party demands private sector's loyalty as external risks rise

Chinas ruling Communist Party is demanding a show of greater loyalty from the sprawling private sector as the worlds second-largest economy grapples with growing external risks, from open U.S. hostility to the coronavirus pandemic.In recent...

U'khand police launches another search for Kedarnath tragedy victims

The Uttarakhand police dispatched 10 teams to Kedarnath on Wednesday in search of the thousands of people who went missing after the devastating deluge of June, 2013. The teams will conduct their search for 10 days in different directions a...

Cong attacks govt over minister's statement that no infiltration took place along Sino-India border in last 6 months

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government for its statement that there has been no infiltration along the Sino-India border in the last six months and said it is an insult to the brave Indian soldiers who were killed on the night of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020