Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Audio clips over bribery demand by suspended Mahoba SP appear on social media

Five audio clips with conversations on bribes being allegedly demanded from stone traders by suspended Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar have surfaced on social media.

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 17:43 IST
UP: Audio clips over bribery demand by suspended Mahoba SP appear on social media
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Five audio clips with conversations on bribes being allegedly demanded from stone traders by suspended Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar have surfaced on social media. At least two of the purported audio clips are linked to slain trader Indrakant Tripathi, who died in Kanpur on Sunday after he was attacked by unidentified assailants. The incident took place soon after he leveled allegations of corruption against the ex-Mahoba SP. Patidar was suspended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a Vigilance inquiry was ordered against him. The UP DGP had also constituted an SIT to probe the matter.

According to the murdered stone trader's family, the audio clips pertaining to the phone calls made for a bribe on behalf of Patidar. In one of the audio clips, a person can be heard talking to the victim's brother-in-law Brijesh Shukla. He identifies himself as Ashu Bhadauria.

"I am Ashu Bhadauria calling from Mahoba. Where is your brother-in-law Indrakant? Find out immediately. Tell him that Raja Sahib is angry. Wherever he is, ask him to call," the man can be heard in the audio clip. The trader's nephew, Abhinav Tripathi, alleged that Bhadauria is a confidante of the suspended SP and used to extort money for him from traders and had used "Raja Sahib" for Patidar.

Another audio clip, according to Abhinav Tripathi, is that of a conversation between a former MLA and his uncle, in which there is a talk over the SP "taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh". The former MLA is allegedly heard saying that the SP wants Rs 15 lakh for every death in a stone mine and Rs 15,000 every month per mine.

The ex-MLA says he has complained to the DGP in this regard. In other viral audio clips, traders can be heard talking about "deals" with the suspended SP.

On a complaint by the trader's brother Ravikant, a case was registered against Patidar, former Kabrai SHO Devendra Shukla, and two others -- Suresh Soni and Brahmadutt -- under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Belarusian leader says he asked Putin for armaments at meeting - Belta

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply Belarus with several types of weapon, the Belta state news agency reported. Lukashenko, who faces mass protests at home followi...

Kannada actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita quizzed by police in drugs case

Actor-couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for four hours on Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry. The two, who were summoned by the CCB, will be asked to a...

France regrets that Lebanese govt not yet formed but says there is still time

France said on Wednesday it regretted the fact that Lebanese politicians had failed to form a government two weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron set a Sept. 15 deadline, but that it was still not too late, a presidency official sai...

Top EU official proposes new 2030 target to reduce emissions

The European Unions top official proposed a more ambitious target Wednesday for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in Europe, setting a reduction goal of at least 55 per cent by 2030 compared to the current target of 40 per cent. European Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020