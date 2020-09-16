Kingpin of banned cough syrup smuggling racket arrested from Kolkata

The kingpin of an international smuggling racket dealing in banned cough syrup was arrested from Kolkata by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), an official said on Wednesday. Santu Saha (45), a resident of South Dinajpur district of West Bengal, was apprehended on Tuesday, he said.

He was accused of being involved in smuggling of Phensedyl cough syrup, a banned drug, to Bangladesh, the NCB official said. "NCB sleuths had seized a consignment of banned Phensedyl cough syrup worth Rs 25,000 in Gajol area of Malda district in November last year. The contraband was supposed to be supplied to Bangladesh. Earlier, three persons were arrested in the case and now Saha is apprehended," he said.

Saha was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Malda, which sent him to jail custody till September 19, NCB Kolkata zonal unit's special public prosecutor Sudipta Ganguly said..