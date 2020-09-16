Left Menu
SC seeks reply of Centre, DGCA on plea for EMAS at small airports to avoid accidents

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the DGCA on a plea seeking installation of Engineered Materials Arrestor System (EMAS) at airports having table-top runways to ensure safety of aircrafts which overshoot runways or abort takeoffs.

16-09-2020
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the DGCA on a plea seeking installation of Engineered Materials Arrestor System (EMAS) at airports having table-top runways to ensure safety of aircrafts which overshoot runways or abort takeoffs. The petition has mentioned accidents of August 7 at Calicut International Airport and May 22, 2010 at Mangalore -- both having table-top runways -- to buttress the installation of EMAS, which is a bed of engineered materials built at the end of a runway to reduce severity of consequences to aircrafts overshooting runaways or aborting takeoffs.

This technology arrests such aircrafts and prevents loss of life or damage to the flying machine and this technology has already been deployed in over 125 runways across the world.  "Issue notice," said a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde when lawyer Shohit Chaudhry put forth his submissions on behalf of 85-year-old retired engineer Rajen Mehta for installation of EMAS system at airports like Manglore and Calicut. "On May 22, 2010, a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet operating Air India Express Flight 812 from Dubai to Mangalore ... crashed on landing at Mangalore Airport, resulting into the death of 158 persons," it said.

It then referred to the tragic incident of August 7 when an Air India Express Flight from Dubai to Kozhikode overshot at landing at Calicut International Airport and fell into a 30–35 feet gorge killing 16 passengers and both pilots. In the proceedings conducted through video conferencing, Chaudhry told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, that keeping in mind the safety concerns, the authorities be directed to install EMAS at table-top runways in airports located in Mangalore, Karnataka and Calicut, Kerala.

A tabletop runway is located on the top of a plateau or hill with one or both ends adjacent to a steep precipice which drops into a deep gorge. This type of runway creates an optical illusion which requires a very precise approach by the pilot. The plea said there was a need for issuance of direction to the Respondents to examine which other runways and airports in the country require such EMAS and pass directions for installations of the same. It sought an enquiry to ascertain as to why EMAS were not installed earlier despite specific knowledge and action against officials responsible for non-installation. The petitioner said that he had trained with Swedish firm, a leading manufacturers of Aircraft Arresting Systems for military purposes, in the world and wanted this system for smaller airports in the country. The plea said initially the Airport Authority of India was inclined to install EMAS in the airports in Calicut and in Mangalore and later it was not done. "In 2008, due to the extreme economic crisis, the Calicut EMAS project was put in abeyance...Thereafter, the Respondent No. 1 (Centre) got involved and despite Mangalore crash in 2010, deliberately omitted to install EMAS at these airports," the plea alleged. The Court of Inquiry, appointed to investigate into the Mangalore crash in 2010, specifically recommended that systems like the EMAS should be installed on the runway overshoot areas, especially for table top airports like Mangalore. Despite the same, no action has been taken by the Respondents till date, it said.

In 1996, EMAS was first installed in John F Kennedy International Airport, New York, USA..

