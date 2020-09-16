5-foot rock python slithers into backseat of auto rickshaw

A five-foot-long Indian Rock python slithered into the backseat of an auto-rickshaw in Tughlakabad here area on Wednesday, triggering panic among people. The incident happened in the morning when the auto was parked on the roadside and there was no one inside it, said an official of Wildlife SOS, which caters to animal-related distress calls. The driver noticed the snake curled up under the CNG kit of his auto rickshaw and frantically dialed the helpline number of the wildlife NGO.

A two-member rescuer team rushed to the location with necessary rescue equipment in hand. The rescuers dismantled the metal frame around the cylinder to get easy access to the distressed snake. An hour later, the python was safely transferred into a transportation carrier and released into its natural habitat, the official said. Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, "Handling snakes can be quite challenging but our team is trained to carry out such sensitive operations. This python is a great example of the difficult situations that reptiles in urban settings often find themselves in." PTI GVS NSD NSD