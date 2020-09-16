Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN govt may hand over land required to build Thoothukudi space launch centre in 6 months: Centre

The Tamil Nadu government may hand over the land required to build a space launch centre in Thoothukudi district within the next six months, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 19:39 IST
TN govt may hand over land required to build Thoothukudi space launch centre in 6 months: Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu government may hand over the land required to build a space launch centre in Thoothukudi district within the next six months, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. In accordance with a request by the Department of Space, the Tamil Nadu government has identified 961 hectares of land in the district to build the space launch centre, Union Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha.

Singh is in charge of the Department of Space, which comes under the PMO. In a written reply to a question, the minister said, "It is expected that the Government of Tamil Nadu may hand over the land (for the space launch centre) within a period of six months." "Normally, on taking over the land, realisation of such infrastructure may take two to three years' time," he noted. Singh informed that the land survey has been completed for 431 hectares of the aforementioned 961 hectares of land.

"Survey work for the balance area is in an advanced stage," he said. "Land acquisition by Government of Tamil Nadu is in progress at Madhavankurichi, Padukkapathu and Pallakurichi villages of Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu," he added.

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Has filming started? Uhtred likely to suffer his ‘greatest loss’

The Grand Tour Season 5 renewal, James May talks on series’ future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate panel delays consideration of FAA reform bill

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee postponed consideration of a bill to overhaul how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new airplanes in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes. The committee had been scheduled to consider t...

Democrat Biden to outline how he would oversee coronavirus vaccine

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will lay out on Wednesday how he plans if elected to develop and distribute a safe coronavirus vaccine, seeking to draw a contrast with President Donald Trumps approach to combating the pandemic. ...

Soccer-Arnautovic, birthday boy Mooy strike as Shanghai SIPG win in CSL

Austria forward Marko Arnautovic and Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy both scored as Group B leaders Shanghai SIPG overcame Wuhan Zall 2-1 on Tuesday in the Chinese Super League CSL.Former West Ham United striker Arnautovic opened the scori...

Democrat Biden to outline how he would oversee coronavirus vaccine

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will lay out on Wednesday how he plans if elected to develop and distribute a safe coronavirus vaccine, seeking to draw a contrast with President Donald Trumps approach to combating the pandemic. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020