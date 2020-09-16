Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC not in favour of opening separate bench outside Delhi: Govt

"The idea of a separate Bench of Supreme Court outside Delhi has not found favour with the Supreme Court of India," he said. The minister was asked whether the government had received any proposal from lawyers' associations to open a Supreme Court bench in Chennai for the convenience of the people of the southern states and to reduce time and money on litigation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 19:50 IST
SC not in favour of opening separate bench outside Delhi: Govt
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The idea of opening a separate bench of the apex court outside Delhi has not found favour with the Supreme Court of India, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said representations were received from time to time from various quarters for establishment of Supreme Court benches in various parts of the country.

"The Law Commission, in its 229th Report, had also suggested that a Constitution Bench be set up at Delhi and four cassation benches be set up in the northern region at Delhi, the southern region at Chennai/Hyderabad, the eastern region at Kolkata and the western region at Mumbai. "The idea of a separate Bench of Supreme Court outside Delhi has not found favour with the Supreme Court of India," he said.

The minister was asked whether the government had received any proposal from lawyers' associations to open a Supreme Court bench in Chennai for the convenience of the people of the southern states and to reduce time and money on litigation.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Opp questions Modi govt's handling of COVID-19 pandemic, seeks compensation for migrants who died during lockdown

Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday questioned the Modi governments claim that the lockdown helped prevent over 29 lakh COVID-19 cases and thousands of deaths, and said it should have ensured better coordination with the states. ...

Jaishankar greets Papua New Guinea, Mexico on their Independence Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Papua New Guinea and Mexico on their Indepence Day. Jaishankar said he is confident that Indias ties with the two countries will further strengthen.Warm...

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . LGD15 UP-COURT-LD BABRI Babri demolition case verdict on Sept 30 accused Advani, Joshi, others to be present in court Lucknow A special court here will deliver judgment on...

Nine Bosnian Serbs arrested over wartime killings, persecution

Bosnias police on Wednesday arrested nine Bosnian Serbs suspected of taking part in the killing and persecution of dozens of Bosniaks Bosnian Muslims in an eastern village early in the Bosnian war of the 1990s, the prosecutors office said.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020