4.71 lakh court cases of central govt pending in various courts: Govt

"As LIMBS Ver.2 has been developed recently and is currently under updation, it is seen that as on September 14, 2020, 4.71 lakh court cases have been entered by the various ministries/departments of Government of India. "As on date, out of the cases entered by the user ministries/departments in LIMBS Ver.2, 89,202 cases are pending in subordinate courts and 15,431 cases are pending in the Supreme Court," the minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:30 IST
Representative Image

A total of 4.71 lakh cases of various ministries and departments of Government of India are pending in courts of the country, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question, Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government has developed a new Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS) for monitoring court cases wherein Union of India is a party. "As LIMBS Ver.2 has been developed recently and is currently under updation, it is seen that as on September 14, 2020, 4.71 lakh court cases have been entered by the various ministries/departments of Government of India.

"As on date, out of the cases entered by the user ministries/departments in LIMBS Ver.2, 89,202 cases are pending in subordinate courts and 15,431 cases are pending in the Supreme Court," the minister said. Prasad said that as per the data entered till date by the user ministry/department in LIMBS, the percentage of cases pending in the subordinate courts and Supreme Court to the total number of pending cases is 22.22 percent.

