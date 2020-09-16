Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supply oxygen to hospitals in MP, HC tells Maharashtra firm

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed a Mumbai- based firm to continue to supply oxygen to hospitals in the state notwithstanding restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:09 IST
Supply oxygen to hospitals in MP, HC tells Maharashtra firm

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed a Mumbai- based firm to continue to supply oxygen to hospitals in the state notwithstanding restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government. The state-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) here moved the MP High Court after the Maharashtra government issued a notification saying that hospitals in Maharashtra should get priority in supply.

The directive was issued by a division bench of Justices S C Sharma and Shailendra Shukla on Wednesday. "By way of interim relief...Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd is directed to continue uninterrupted supply of liquid medical oxygen to the State of Madhya Pradesh including the petitioner Hospital without being influenced by the Circular dated 07-09-2020, specially the Condition No. 2 issued by the State of Maharashtra," the judges said.

"Meaning thereby, the supply of liquid medical oxygen to the State of Madhya Pradesh be done by the respondent uninterruptedly, until further orders," the high court said. The public health department of Maharashtra issued a notification on September 7 directing that oxygen manufacturers should ensure production at maximum capacity.

It also directed that 80 per cent of local production should be reserved for medical use, and supplied to hospitals in Maharashtra. The MY Hospital, which gets liquid oxygen from the Mumbai-based firm, challenged it, saying it was against the Supreme Court's ruling that medical services are basic rights of citizens.

Madhya Pradesh advocate general Purshendra Kaurav told the court that the hospital had a contract for oxygen supply with the Mumbai firm till May 20, 2021. But the company has now stopped the supply citing the Maharashtra government's notification.

No state can discriminate in this way when it comes to the supply of life-saving oxygen amid the COVID-19 crisis, he argued. The high court sought replies from the Maharashtra government and other respondents and adjourned the hearing to October 19.

After the September 7 notification, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had spoken to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray over the issue..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

HD Kumaraswamy demands South Indians' inclusion in expert panel to study Indian culture

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday demanded the inclusion of South Indians in the expert panel to study Indian culture. Expressing his displeasure, he raised several questions over the exclusion of any Kannadigas or...

Senator Rubio urges Trump to scrap TikTok-Oracle deal if Bytedance ties remain

Marco Rubio and five other Republican senators called on the Trump administration to reject a proposed deal for Oracle to become a trusted technology provider for popular social media platform TikToks U.S. operations if ties to Chinese owne...

Cycling-Colombian Lopez wins Tour de France stage 17, Roglic extends lead

Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez won the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a 170-km mountain trek from Grenoble as Primoz Roglic tightened his grip on the overall lead on Wednesday.Roglic took second place at top of the Col de la Loze, an unfor...

Preity Zinta says she's 'super excited' to come out of quarantine

Super excited to come out of quarantine, actor Preity Zinta on Wednesday shared a short video stating that she went through a COVID-19 test, and hopes the report comes out as negative. The Kya Kehna actor posted a video on Instagram from he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020