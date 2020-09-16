Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fake currency smuggler sentenced to 5 yrs in jail

A special NIA court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to five years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on him for smuggling fake Indian currency notes, officials said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:32 IST
Fake currency smuggler sentenced to 5 yrs in jail
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A special NIA court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to five years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on him for smuggling fake Indian currency notes, officials said. Jahirul, 26, a resident of West Bengal's Malda, was convicted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency said.

An FIR was registered in Malda on May 12, 2015, following the seizure of FICNs of face value Rs 9,00,000 and 800 grams of opium from Sunesh Kumar and Rajen Kumar, the official said. The NIA re-registered the case on June 12, 2015 and filed charge sheets against eight accused including one absconding Bangladeshi national, the official said.

Six accused already stand convicted in the case. Jahirul has been sentenced to five years of imprisonment and fined Rs 14,000. During investigation, it was revealed that Jahirul along with other associates had hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes in India and was active since 2014, the NIA spokesperson said.

Investigation also revealed that FICNs were procured from Bangladesh and smuggled via Indo-Bangladesh International border for circulation in different parts of India, the official said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

WHO warns of coronavirus momentum as winter looms in north

The World Health Organization warned on Wednesday that COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is spreading at a worrying pace in some parts of the northern hemisphere, a few months away from the winter influenza season. We a...

Rs 2.63 lakh cr spent on asset creation during NDA rule in Bihar: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said that the state government has spent Rs 2.63 lakh crore on construction of roads, bridges, irrigation facilities, buildings and power supply infrastructure in the past 15 years....

Three-year-old child survives after car ran over him in Mumbai

In a miraculous turn of events, a three-year-old child survived an accident in which a car ran over him while he was playing outside his house in the Malvani area here. The incident took place on September 11 at around 2 pm and was caught o...

Big Ten to start its college football season next month

The Big Ten Conference changed course on Wednesday saying there will be college football this year after having earlier postponed play amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.The Big Ten, which includes football powerhouses Ohio State and Unive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020