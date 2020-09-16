Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMA criticizes Centre for not maintaining statistics of doctors who died due to COVID-19

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday criticized the Union government for not maintaining the statistics of doctors who have sacrificed their lives while treating the patients of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:26 IST
IMA criticizes Centre for not maintaining statistics of doctors who died due to COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday criticized the Union government for not maintaining the statistics of doctors who have sacrificed their lives while treating the patients of COVID-19. The IMA said this in response against the statement made in Parliament by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who acknowledged the contribution of healthcare workers during this pandemic, but the statistics of healthcare workers who died due to COVID-19 were missing from the 19th paragraph of the statement on September 14.

According to the IMA, the government concealed the morbidity and mortality of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers during COVID-19 management. However, the data prepared by the IMA shows, at least 382 doctors have died in the pandemic due to Covid-19.

IMA also commends to the Central government that they seek such data from the representatives of nurses and other healthcare workers. "If the Government doesn't maintain the statistics of total number of doctors and healthcare workers infected by Covid-19 and the statistics of how many of them sacrificed their life due to the pandemic, it loses the moral authority to administer the Epidemic Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act," Dr Rajan Sharma, National President of IMA said.

Minister for State (Health) Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the Parliament said that public health and hospitals come under states and so the insurance compensation data is not available with the union government. Reacting to the statement made by Choubey, Dr Sharma said, "This amounts to abdication of duty and abandonment of the national heroes who have stood up for our people. IMA finds it strange that after having formulated an unfriendly partial insurance scheme for the bereaved families to struggle with the ignominy of the Government disowning them altogether stares at them."

While IMA has demanded that healthcare workers who have died during COVID-19 duty should be acknowledged and treated as "martyrs' and their families, children deserve solace and solatium from the national government. IMA has shared various suggestions and feedback to the health ministry during this national health emergency and seeks to meet the Prime Minister to share the concerns and cooperation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana cop dies as AK-47 goes off during search for Maoists

A 25-year old sub-inspector died when the AK-47 rifle he was carrying went off accidentally during a combing operation for Maoists in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana early Wednesday, police said. The Reserve Sub-Inspector slipped...

Nations need to come together to provide vital treatment to suppress COVID-19 transmission: UN chief

Describing the coronavirus as the number one global security threat facing the world today, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that nations need to come together to provide vital treatment to suppress transmission and save lives...

Jammu and Kashmir L-G inspects admin's efforts in providing doorstep governance to public

Basic amenities are a prerequisite for any developed and progressive society, and the administration shall ensure that the same are provided across the Union Territory within the next two years, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj S...

Shetkari Sanghatana protests against ban on onion export

Shetkari Sanghatana, a farmers organisation, on Wednesday held a protest in Maharashtras Latur against the Centres decision to ban the export of onions. The protest was held outside MP Sudhakar Shrangares residence.In their memorandum of de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020