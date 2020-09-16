Committee formed to suggest reforms in criminal laws: MHA
A Committee has been constituted under the Chairpersonship of the Vice-Chancellor, National Law University, Delhi to suggest reforms in the criminal laws, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
"The Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought suggestions from Governors, Chief Ministers of States, Lieutenant Governors (LGs) and Administrators of Union Territories, Chief Justice of India, Chief Justices of various High Courts, Bar Council of India, Bar Council of various States and various Universities/ Law Institutes on comprehensive amendments in criminal laws," Reddy stated.
He said that the suggestions received and the report of the committee are subject to examination by the Ministry of Home Affairs in consultation with all stakeholders. (ANI)
