32 Army, 3 Air Force personnel have died due to COVID-19: Govt
The government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there are 16,758 coronavirus cases in Army, 1,365 in Navy and 1,716 in Air Force.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:52 IST
The government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there are 16,758 coronavirus cases in Army, 1,365 in Navy and 1,716 in Air Force.
The number of deceased due to COVID-19 in Army and Air Force are 32 and 3 respectively and none in the Navy, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik said in a written reply.
"As per the extant rules, there is no special compensation for deaths occurring due to infectious diseases while in service. However, all deaths while in service are awarded terminal benefits," he said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shripad Naik
- Army
- Air Force
- Navy
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Army JCO killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri
Army junior commissioned officer (JCO) killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in Rajouri district of J-K: Army sources.
US Army: New leadership at Fort Hood; Guillen probe widens
2 Army personnel drown in lake while undergoing training in Jharkhand
Russian and Belarusian army chiefs discuss joint military drills in Belarus - RIA