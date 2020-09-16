75 Army personnel killed in ceasefire violations by Pak since 2014: Govt

Seventy-five Indian Army personnel were killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014, the government said on Wednesday. Replying to a question on death of Army personnel during conflicts with neighboring countries, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik also mentioned killing of 20 soldiers while guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in a reference to the Galwan Valley clash.

India lost the 20 soldiers in the clash on June 15 triggering a massive escalation in tension with China in eastern Ladakh. Overall, Naik put the figure of total "battle casualties" (fatal) at 738 between 2014 and September 14 this year.

The maximum of 137 "battle casualties" was reported in 2017 while the figure was 133 in 2016. To a separate question, Naik said 901 Indian Army personnel committed suicide between 2010 and 2019. The figure in the IAF for the period was 182 and it was 40 in the Indian Navy.

He said the Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR), after conducting a number of studies, listed domestic and personal problems, marital discord, stress and financial problems as major causes of suicide by armed forces personnel.