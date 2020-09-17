Left Menu
Journalist Vinod Dua can't be arrested till next hearing: SC

The Supreme Court has extended the interim protection from arrest and said there should be no coercive action till further hearing on September 18 against journalist Vinod Dua in connection with a sedition case filed against him in Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 01:52 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 01:52 IST
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court has extended the interim protection from arrest and said there should be no coercive action till further hearing on September 18 against journalist Vinod Dua in connection with a sedition case filed against him in Himachal Pradesh. A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, extended an interim order on Wednesday, saying that he cannot be arrested till next hearing in the case.

Dua is accused of making certain alleged statements in his YouTube programme, 'The Vinod Dua show', which allegedly were of the nature to incite communal hatred and may lead to some kind of breach of peace and communal disharmony, the prosecution stated. The Himachal Pradesh police had earlier submitted its report in a sealed cover, before the apex court regarding the probe against the journalist for sedition charges.

Senior lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikas Singh, while appearing for Dua, had submitted to the Apex Court that the accused, being a journalist has all the rights to freedom of speech and also has the legitimate right to criticise the government. The top court was hearing the petition filed by Dua against sedition charges and quashing of the FIR lodged against him in Shimla for his YouTube video, against the Centre. (ANI)

