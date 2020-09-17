Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over frequent blasts and casualties at Baghjan oil field, Assam

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "frequent blasts and casualties at Baghjan oil field, Assam". Three Oil India Limited (OIL) employees lost their lives following the fire this June 9 at the Baghjan Oilfield in Assam's Tinsukia, according to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

The ministry informed that District Administration has constituted a committee for assessment of property loss for which OIL has to deposit the compensation amount to district administration for disbursal to the affected families. "So far, 2,756 families have been identified for compensation till September 8, 2020 in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle. Rs 10,93,50,500 has been deposited with District Administration by OIL for providing one-time compensation of Rs 30,000 each to the 3,645 affected families," the ministry stated.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which started on Monday with several precautionary measures in the view of COVID-19, is slated to conclude on October 1. Proceedings in Rajya Sabha are being held from 9 am to 1 pm while Lok Sabha sittings are being held from 3 pm to 7 pm. (ANI)