Over 14 lakh Indian citizens brought back to India during COVID-19 pandemic: MEA

Over 14 lakh Indian citizens from all around the globe were repatriated during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday. The Minister of State (MoS), MEA, V Muraleedharan, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha said that this includes 56,874 students who have returned under the Vande Bharat mission.

"The total number of Indian citizens brought back to India during the coronavirus pandemic is 14,12,835. As per information provided by passengers at the time of registration, around 56,874 students have returned to India under the Vande Bharat Mission," the reply read. Out of these, according to the reply, 3,248 were found COVID-19 positive upon arrival in the country.

The MoS added that Indian Missions in the foreign countries have assisted 62,000 Indian Nationals in distress from the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF). The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which started on Monday with several precautionary measures in the view of COVID-19, is slated to conclude on October 1.

Proceedings in Rajya Sabha are being held from 9 am to 1 pm while Lok Sabha sittings are being held from 3 pm to 7 pm. (ANI)