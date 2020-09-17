Haryana Police returns over 1,200 stolen mobile phones to owners

The Haryana Police have traced and returned 1,215 stolen/lost mobile phones worth around Rs. 1.28 crore to their owners between January and August this year, a senior officer said on Thursday

“Our IT and cyber cell teams have tracked these mobile phones and recovered 1,215 of these handsets. The recoveries also include costly high-end mobile phones," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk said. The phones were either stolen or lost in various parts of the state, Virk said. At 144, the maximum phones were recovered in Gurgaon followed by 133 in Hisar, 93 in Kaithal, 92 in Panchkula and 85 in Sirsa, Virk said in a statement. “For most people, mobile phones are more important than their monetary value due to saved data including contacts, passwords and personal information. Police have made it a priority to trace lost or stolen phones with the help of technology," he said

"Our teams continue to track till it is activated. Once the handset is activated, police track the location and recover the device,” he added. Virk also advised people to quickly report loss of mobile phones, especially smartphones, so that they are not misused by anti-social elements.