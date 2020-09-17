Left Menu
Financial package for Jammu and Kashmir to be announced soon, says LG Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the Business Revival Committee has filed its report on Jammu and Kashmir and details of the financial package will soon be announced.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:36 IST
Financial package for Jammu and Kashmir to be announced soon, says LG Manoj Sinha
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha talking about the Business Revival Committee of Union Territory on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the Business Revival Committee has filed its report on Jammu and Kashmir and details of the financial package will soon be announced. "I believe that business in this state has been affected for the past 15-20 years. The committee was made to revive trade and aid traders and thus has already submitted its report. Soon we will announce the details," Sinha has said while speaking on the question of the financial package for the Union Territory.

"All I can say is the package we are going to announce will be an unprecedented one. There will be something for everyone," he added. Ashiq Hussain, President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries said that "All the stakeholders have given feedback to the administration. The expectations from the administration is high as the businesses suffered from the past 14 months. We want a comprehensive financial package. That should cater to all small and large sectors and businesses."

He also requested the Lieutenant Governor to announce the financial package as soon as possible. Bashir Ahmad, a trader from Kashmir said, "Our condition is not good. The financial commitment that was formed to uplift the businesses has taken suggestions from traders as well. They have even talked to the trader's bodies. After all the suggestions were taken, a list was made of 170 points, which was then forwarded to the Governor."

Hilal Ahmad, a Kashmiri shopkeeper said that they are delighted about the fact that a committee has been formed and soon a package will be announced that will help them immensely. (ANI)

