Deputy engineer, aide held for taking bribe in Chhattisgarh

An official of the Rural Engineering Services (RES) department and his aide were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Chhattisgarhs Janjgir-Champa district, an official said on Thursday. Sumeet Rajput (37), posted as deputy engineer (RES) at Akaltara Janpad Panchayat, and his aide Rajkumar Ratre (57) were arrested on Wednesday after they accepted bribe from a person for providing a report, said Deputy Inspector General (ACB/Economic Offences Wing) Arif Sheikh.

Rajput had demanded bribe from the person for providing an evaluation report of development works done under the janpad panchayat, Sheikh said. The report was sought by the complainant's wife, a former sarpanch of Mudpar village, who wanted details of works done in her panchayat area during her tenure, he said.

Acting on a complaint, a team of the ACB Jagdalpur laid a trap and caught Ratre accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe on behalf of Rajput, Sheikh said. The two were booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the DIG said, adding further investigation is underway.