Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deputy engineer, aide held for taking bribe in Chhattisgarh

The report was sought by the complainant's wife, a former sarpanch of Mudpar village, who wanted details of works done in her panchayat area during her tenure, he said. Acting on a complaint, a team of the ACB Jagdalpur laid a trap and caught Ratre accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe on behalf of Rajput, Sheikh said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:19 IST
Deputy engineer, aide held for taking bribe in Chhattisgarh

An official of the Rural Engineering Services (RES) department and his aide were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Chhattisgarhs Janjgir-Champa district, an official said on Thursday. Sumeet Rajput (37), posted as deputy engineer (RES) at Akaltara Janpad Panchayat, and his aide Rajkumar Ratre (57) were arrested on Wednesday after they accepted bribe from a person for providing a report, said Deputy Inspector General (ACB/Economic Offences Wing) Arif Sheikh.

Rajput had demanded bribe from the person for providing an evaluation report of development works done under the janpad panchayat, Sheikh said. The report was sought by the complainant's wife, a former sarpanch of Mudpar village, who wanted details of works done in her panchayat area during her tenure, he said.

Acting on a complaint, a team of the ACB Jagdalpur laid a trap and caught Ratre accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe on behalf of Rajput, Sheikh said. The two were booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the DIG said, adding further investigation is underway.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese debt casts shadow over Maldives' economy

Chinese debt trap has cast a shadow over Maldivian economy with some estimates suggesting that island nation maybe owing huge amount to Beijing. China has faced criticism for its infrastructure projects in the developing countries, which ar...

20-year-old man abducts minor girl with promise of marriage

Coimbatore, Sep 17 PTI A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on the charge of abducting a minor girl here under the pretext of marrying her, police said. Acting on a complaint from her parents, the 13-year-old girl, gone missing over t...

Congress MP opposes bills related to agriculture marketing in LS, says no mention of MSP

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday strongly attacked the government over two bills aimed at agriculture marketing reforms, saying that it is seeking to take away the power of states and the legislations were not in the interest of ...

Bank of England studies sub-zero rates in case troubles deepen

The Bank of England said its policymakers had been briefed on how they could cut interest rates below zero as Britains economy faces the combination of rising COVID-19 cases, an expected jump in unemployment, and a possible new Brexit shock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020