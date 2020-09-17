Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain will seek to use treaty breaching powers if EU acts in bad faith

Britain said on Thursday it would ask parliament for permission to use powers which breach its Withdrawal Agreement with the European Union if it decides Brussels has not acted in good faith. The government is attempting to pass new laws ensuring free trade between Britain's nations, but says to do that it needs the power to override parts of the EU divorce deal agreed with Brussels last year.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:07 IST
Britain will seek to use treaty breaching powers if EU acts in bad faith

Britain said on Thursday it would ask parliament for permission to use powers which breach its Withdrawal Agreement with the European Union if it decides Brussels has not acted in good faith.

The government is attempting to pass new laws ensuring free trade between Britain's nations, but says to do that it needs the power to override parts of the EU divorce deal agreed with Brussels last year. Ministers have admitted this breaks international law, prompting a demand from the EU to withdraw the plan and a threat from some in Johnson's party to rebel amid warnings that it would damage Britain's international standing.

But, on Wednesday, Johnson reached a compromise with rebels, promising to consult parliament before using the powers. Fleshing out that position on Thursday a government statement said they would ask for parliament's permission to use them if they decided "the EU being engaged in a material breach of its duties of good faith or other obligations, and thereby undermining the fundamental purpose of the Northern Ireland Protocol".

The statement went on to set out several examples of such behaviour, including if the bloc imposed unfair tariffs on goods travelling from Britain into Northern Ireland, or insisted on export declarations on goods travelling in the opposite direction. The statement also said the government would, in parallel to using its unilateral powers, activate the formal dispute settlement mechanisms with the EU.

The full statement can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/government-statement-on-notwithstanding-clauses/government-statement-on-notwithstanding-clauses

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's president appoints daughter as unpaid advisor

Polands president, Andrzej Duda, has appointed his 25-year-old daughter, Kinga, to be an unpaid adviser on social issues. The president stressed on Twitter late Wednesday that his daughter was working as a volunteer and does not receive any...

District, subordinate courts held over 11.93 lakh e-hearings during lockdown: Govt

District and subordinate courts across the country held over 11.93 lakh hearings through videoconferencing between March 24 and July 15 during the lockdown period, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. In a written reply to a ques...

Britain's COVID-19 testing regime buckles with delays and capacity constraint

A sharp deterioration in turnaround times and availability of COVID-19 tests in Britain saw the government admit there were challenges to its testing regime that it says has been swamped by demand amid a spike in cases. Only 14 of coronavir...

Ayushmann Khurrana charms fans as he wishes 'Shubho Mahalaya' in Bangla language

On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday extended greetings to all his Bengali fans. The 36-year-old actor who portrayed the role of an urbane Bengali gentleman from Kolkata in Yash Raj Films Meri Pyaari ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020