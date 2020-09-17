Mexican president says U.S. report on drugs is 'opinion'Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:43 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday described a U.S. government report on countries that produce illicit drugs, including Mexico, as "opinion."
"It is an opinion, basically," Lopez Obrador told his regular news conference. "It has good things, and other things that we don't accept." He added he would not seek confrontation over the matter.
