Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain will seek to use treaty breaching powers if EU acts in bad faith

Britain will ask parliament for permission to use powers which breach its Withdrawal Agreement with Brussels if it decides the European Union has not acted in good faith in talks on a trade deal, the government said. Britain also made a new commitment to, at the same time as acting unilaterally, trying to solve any row with the EU through the treaty's own dispute resolution mechanism.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:52 IST
Britain will seek to use treaty breaching powers if EU acts in bad faith

Britain will ask parliament for permission to use powers which breach its Withdrawal Agreement with Brussels if it decides the European Union has not acted in good faith in talks on a trade deal, the government said.

Britain also made a new commitment to, at the same time as acting unilaterally, trying to solve any row with the EU through the treaty's own dispute resolution mechanism. Talks to agree a trade deal and future relationship with the EU are on a knife edge after years of wrangling, with just months until a transition deal ends, endangering nearly $1 trillion of trade.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is attempting to pass new laws ensuring free trade between Britain's nations, but says to do that he needs the power to override parts of the EU divorce deal agreed with Brussels last year relating to Northern Ireland. Ministers have admitted this breaks international law, prompting a demand from the EU to withdraw the plan by the end of the month, and a threat from some in Johnson's party to rebel arguing it would damage Britain's international standing.

On Wednesday, Johnson reached a compromise with some rebels, promising to consult parliament before using the powers. On Thursday, the government said in a statement it would ask for parliament's permission to use them if it decided the EU was "engaged in a material breach of its duties of good faith or other obligations, and thereby undermining the fundamental purpose of the Northern Ireland Protocol".

The statement set out several examples, including if the bloc imposed unfair tariffs on goods travelling from Britain into Northern Ireland or insisted on export declarations on goods moving in the opposite direction. The government would activate the formal dispute settlement mechanisms with the EU.

"(Government) confirms that in parallel with the use of these provisions it would always activate appropriate formal dispute settlement mechanisms with the aim of finding a solution through this route," it said. The full statement can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/government-statement-on-notwithstanding-clauses/government-statement-on-notwithstanding-clauses

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Our party's stand clear on China; BJP shouldn't repeat Congress' mistakes: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party has a clear stand on the issue of China, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP should not repeat the mistake that Congress made, Akhilesh Yadav, SP leader, and MP from Azamgarh Uttar Pradesh said on Thursday. On the issue of China, the...

Sebi asks MFs to put in place policy on trade execution, allocation

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday asked mutual fund houses to put in place a policy specifying role of several teams engaged in fund management and back office with regard to&#160;execution of order and allocation of trade among various sc...

Ordinance route among options for Maratha quota: Minister

Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan on Thursday said the state government is working on three options, including promulgating an ordinance, regarding implementation of the Maratha jobs quota whose operation has been stayed by the Supreme ...

Channel defends programme 'UPSC Jehad' in SC, says not against Muslims in bureaucracy

Sudarshan TV on Thursday defended in the Supreme Court its programme on alleged infiltration of Muslims in civil services, saying it was not against their entry but has used the term UPSC Jehad based on information that Zakat Foundation rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020