OSCE deploys mission to investigate Belarus presidential election, says Denmark

OSCE deploys mission to investigate Belarus presidential election, says DenmarkReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:30 IST
Seventeen members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have appointed an independent expert mission to investigate alleged human rights violations in Belarus' presidential election in August, Denmark's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The expert mission, charged with looking into numerous reports of human rights violations before, during and after the Aug. 9 election, is expected to publish a report within six to eight weeks, the ministry said. The OSCE members behind the mission are Denmark, Belgium, Canada, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Great Britain, the Czech Republic and the United States.
