Central Crime Branch summons ex-Mayor in connection with Bengaluru violence again

The Central Crime Branch, which is probing the violent incidents in the city in August during which Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy's house was torched, has once again summoned the former Congress Mayor and sitting corporator R Sampath Raj. According to sources in the CCB, Sampath Raj, who is a Congress corporator from Devara Jeevanahalli, has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on Friday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Crime Branch, which is probing the violent incidents in the city in August during which Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy's house was torched, has once again summoned the former Congress Mayor and sitting corporator R Sampath Raj. According to sources in the CCB, Sampath Raj, who is a Congress corporator from Devara Jeevanahalli, has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on Friday.

"Yes we have asked him to appear tomorrow," a CCB officer told PTI. The CCB had earlier questioned Sampath Raj on August 18 and he was allowed to go after being told he may have to appear before the investigating officer whenever the situation demands.

CCB officials have already arrested his personal assistant Santosh along with over 300 people in connection with the violence. More than 2,000 to 3,000 people went on the rampage on August 11 night torching Murthy's residence in Devarajeevanahalli.

They also set on fire his sister Jayanthi's house over a purported inflammatory Facebook post allegedly by Murthy's relative. The mob then targeted the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations, setting on fire the vehicles and equipment lying there.

To contain the mob, police had to open fire in which three people were killed while the fourth one died in hospital with injuries in the abdomen, police sources said. During investigation, police learnt that a few of them were allegedly in touch with some terror groups as well against whom the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been invoked, according to the sources.

The National Investigation Agency has shown its willingness to investigate the two cases where the UAPA has been invoked. State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier said violence was the outcome of squabbling within the Congress party.

However, Congress refuted the allegation stating that the ruling BJP was giving a twist to the episode and demanded a fair inquiry.

