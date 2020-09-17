Media persons authorised to cover monsoon session may undergo 'Rapid Antigen Test' mandatorily at Parliament House
Media persons authorised to cover the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament may undergo 'Rapid Antigen Test' mandatorily on daily basis at Reception, Parliament House, according to a release by Lok Sabha Secretariat.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:21 IST
The necessary testing facilities will be available at Reception, Parliament House from 9 AM to 2 PM every day.
The monsoon session of Parliament which kicked off on Monday with several precautionary measures in the view of COVID-19 is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)
