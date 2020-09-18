Left Menu
Development News Edition

More Iranian nationals charged in US with hacking crimes

The most recent charges announced Thursday in US District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, accuse a member of the Revolutionary Guard and two others of stealing the identities of individuals working in aerospace and satellite technology. The hackers would then use those identities to launch phishing campaigns on the tech workers' peers in order to launch malware and commandeer sensitive data and intellectual property, officials said.

PTI | Fallschurch | Updated: 18-09-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 00:51 IST
More Iranian nationals charged in US with hacking crimes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

For the third straight day, federal prosecutors have announced criminal charges accusing Iranian nationals with conducting cyberattacks in the US, with the charges this time targeting a member of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard. The most recent charges announced Thursday in US District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, accuse a member of the Revolutionary Guard and two others of stealing the identities of individuals working in aerospace and satellite technology.

The hackers would then use those identities to launch phishing campaigns on the tech workers' peers in order to launch malware and commandeer sensitive data and intellectual property, officials said. The accused Revolutionary Guard member is Said Arabi, 34. The other two are Mohammad Reza Espargham, 25, and Mohammad Bayati, 34, all Iranian nationals residing in Iran. Espargham is identified in a leader in the Iranian Dark Coders Team, described in the indictment as "a notorious group of Iranian hackers responsible for numerous computer intrusions worldwide." All three are living in Iran. Court records do not list an attorney for any of the men.

"The use of malware, the theft of commercial data and intellectual property, and the use of social engineering to steal the identities of United States citizens to accomplish unlawful acts will not be tolerated," said US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia G Zachary Terwilliger, whose office is prosecuting the case. Prosecutors say the conspiracy stretched from 2015 through 2019.

The indictment spells out one phishing attack that uses the name of an unidentified college professor who purportedly was seeking help on a project related to the processing of satellite images. The email asks recipients to click on a link to assist with the project.

Earlier this week, prosecutors in Boston obtained indictments against an Iranian national and a Palestinian national for allegedly defacing websites across the US in retaliation to the targeted killing of Iran General Qassem Soleimani, replacing the websites' content with pictures of the top Iranian general and messages such as "Down with America." And on Wednesday, the department announced charges against two Iranian nationals accused of stealing hundreds of terabytes of data in a hacking campaign targeting institutions in the US, Europe and the Middle East. On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced sanctions against an Iranian cyber threat group known as Advanced Persistent Threat 39 (APT39) and 45 individuals associated with the group.

In a statement, Pompeo called Iran "one of the world's leading threats to cybersecurity and human rights online." "We will continue to expose Iran's nefarious behavior and impose costs on the regime until they turn away from their destabilizing agenda." Pompeo said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Federal prosecutors file new charges against associate of Trump backer Rudy Giuliani

Federal prosecutors said on Thursday they had filed additional charges against Lev Parnas, a one-time associate of President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was already facing campaign-finance related charges.Prosecutors said they h...

Germany to improve safety of Jewish sites after Halle attack

Germany is providing 22 million euros USD 26 million to improve security of synagogues and other Jewish sites in the country following an anti-Semitic attack last year. The government pledged to step up security after a right-wing extremist...

Judge temporarily blocks U.S. Postal Service changes, citing mail slowdown

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the United States Postal Service from making operational changes that states say threaten the timely delivery of election mail. U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, said ...

Eovaldi, Devers help Red Sox defeat Marlins

Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings against his former team as the Boston Red Sox defeated the host Miami Marlins 5-3 on Thursday afternoon. Kevin Plawecki snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the sixth, and Rafael Dev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020