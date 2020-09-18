Left Menu
Woman holds fatal stabbing suspect at gunpoint in Michigan

An 85-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a southern Michigan supermarket, but his attacker was unable to flee because a witness held him at gunpoint until the police arrived. He died at the scene. Adrian Police Chief Vincent Emrick said a woman with a handgun ordered the 29-year-old suspect to the floor and held him there until officers took him into custody.

PTI | Adrian | Updated: 18-09-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 03:31 IST
An 85-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a southern Michigan supermarket, but his attacker was unable to flee because a witness held him at gunpoint until the police arrived. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck Wednesday afternoon at a Meijer store in Adrian, The Daily Telegram of Adrian reported. He died at the scene.

Adrian Police Chief Vincent Emrick said a woman with a handgun ordered the 29-year-old suspect to the floor and held him there until officers took him into custody. Emrick said the woman has a concealed pistol licence. A knife believed used in the stabbing was found on a store shelf. The victim and the attacker entered the store separately and apparently didn't know each other.

"The investigation into the motive for this crime, as well as the events leading up to the event, are still under investigation," Deputy Chief Laurence Van Alstine III said Thursday. Alarik Guajardo of Adrian was charged with murder and other crimes. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment.

A commotion in the store drew the attention of some shoppers who didn't witness the attack. Adrian is about 70 miles (110 kilometres) southwest of Detroit. “We were getting in line and we heard people start screaming in the back of the store,” said Becky Perez, who was with her husband, Rudy. “Then, I see some employees start running and then I see people running from the back. They were screaming and running out the front door.” A “code 50” was announced over the store's PA system and employees could be seen running in the direction of the commotion, she said.

A spokesman for Meijer was not immediately available for comment, according to the newspaper..

