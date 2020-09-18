Mumbai: Cylinder blast at Manish Commercial Centre, Worli

A woman received minor injuries due to a cylinder blast that was reported at Manish Commercial Centre at Annie Besant Road in Worli, Mumbai at around 9:00 am on Friday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A team of fire tenders reached the spot and is assessing the damage as part of the building collapsed due to the blast.

"Our two fire engines are there with Divisional Fire Officer and Assistant Divisional Fire Officer. No causalty is reported yet but teams are still assessing the situation," informed an official. So far, no casualties have been reported.

More details are awaited. (ANI)