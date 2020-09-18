Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bills on central councils for homoeopathy, Indian medicines get RS nod

In the interim period, the Centre constituted a board of governors to exercise the powers of the council. The bill seeks to amend the Act to increase the period for the supersession of the council from two to three years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:11 IST
Bills on central councils for homoeopathy, Indian medicines get RS nod

The Rajya Sabha approved two bills on Friday, replacing ordinances related to the Central Council of Homoeopathy and the Indian Medicine Central Council. The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to further extend the time to form the Central Council of Homeopathy by a year, after exhausting two years for the purpose.

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks a year's time to reconstitute the central council and provides for a board of directors to exercise its powers in the interim period. Replying to a debate on the two bills, Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan said the government is committed to providing affordable and easy healthcare facilities to every citizen.

He also defended the Centre's decision to bring ordinances, saying there was nothing "abnormal" and that governments have been taking this route, depending on the necessity. Both the bills were introduced in the Upper House on September 14, the first day of the ongoing monsoon session, which is being held in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 and replaces the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, promulgated on April 24. The 1973 Act was amended in 2018 to provide for the supersession of the Central Council of Homoeopathy.

The council was required to be reconstituted within a year from the date of its supersession. This provision was amended in 2019 to require the reconstitution of the council in two years. In the interim period, the Centre constituted a board of governors to exercise the powers of the council.

The bill seeks to amend the Act to increase the period for the supersession of the council from two to three years. The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 amends the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. The Act provides for the constitution of a central council, which regulates the education and practice of the Indian medicine system (including ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy).

The bill replaces an ordinance promulgated on April 24. The proposed legislation provides that the central council will stand superseded from April 24 (the date of promulgation of the ordinance).

The council will be reconstituted within a year from the date of its supersession. In the interim period, the Centre will constitute a board of governors, which will exercise the powers of the council.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FIFA backs countries over clubs for virus-delayed WCup games

The governing body of South American soccer said it got assurances from FIFA that European clubs will have to release all players for national team duty when the regions World Cup qualifying starts in October. The decision could cause uneas...

Maharashtra Police force reports 434 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

As many as 434 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths were reported in the Maharashtra Police force in the past 24 hours, police informed. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the Police force has reached 20,801, while the death ...

DHL Express announces annual price adjustments for 2021

DHL, leading international express service provider, announced a price hike in shipment rates for India on Friday that will come into effect on January 1, 2021. The increase in the country will be 6.9 per cent, compared to 2020, a DHL relea...

Carmichael project created over 1,500 jobs, awarded 1.5 bn Aus dollars in contracts: Adani Mining

Energy giant Adani Mining Australia on Friday said that its billion dollar Carmichael project in central Queensland has created jobs for more than 1,500 people and awarded over 1.5 billion Australian dollars USD 1.09 billion in contracts. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020