Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attacks surge in northwest Pakistan as Afghan peace effort brings shifting sands

The United Nations said in a report in July there were more than 6,000 Pakistani fighters in Afghanistan, most affiliated with the TTP, who could be heading home if they lose their refuge. "It's a concern for everyone," a Western security official based in Pakistan told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 18-09-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:15 IST
Attacks surge in northwest Pakistan as Afghan peace effort brings shifting sands
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Militants have stepped up attacks on security forces in northwest Pakistan raising fears of a revival of their insurgency and a return of lawlessness as brighter prospects for peace in Afghanistan herald shifting Islamist alliances.

The ethnic Pashtun border region was for years a haven for militants who fled the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. But the Pakistani military cleared out the strongholds in a 2014 offensive, driving most of the fighters into Afghanistan. But since March, al Qaeda-linked Pakistani Taliban, facing the risk of losing havens on the Afghan side of the border if their Afghan Taliban allies make peace there, have unleashed a wave of attacks on the Pakistani security forces.

Bolstering their bid to re-establish themselves in the borderlands, the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), struck an alliance in July with half a dozen small militant factions. "The group's capability and military strength have increased, as has their reach," said Mansur Khan Mahsud, executive director of the Islamabad-based FATA Research Centre.

September has seen near-daily incidents, from roadside bombs to sniper attacks, to ambushes and the killing of residents accused of collaborating with government forces. The militants have killed at least 40 soldiers since March, according to a Reuters tally of official figures.

At least 109 people were killed in 67 attacks between January and July - twice the number in 2019, according to the FATA Research Centre. "TTP's regrouping is concerning both because of its own activities and its links to groups like al Qaeda," said Elizabeth Threlkeld, a former State Department official who served in Pakistan, now deputy director for the South Asia program at the Washington-based Stimson Center.

"It could again provide significant support to international terror groups if it continues to regain ground." UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCE

Militant violence surged in Pakistan after it was pressed to sign on to the U.S.-led war on terror after Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, even though it had for years supported the Afghan Taliban. Soon the Pakistani government found itself under attack from home-grown Taliban but the military succeeded in pushing them out of the region, known as the tribal areas, in 2014, forcing the Pakistani Taliban into Afghanistan.

Millions of residents were displaced by the fighting but since then, militant violence in Pakistan has largely ceased. But now fears are growing that the surge of Pakistani Taliban violence is an unintended consequence of efforts to make peace in Afghanistan.

In February, the Afghan Taliban and the United States struck a deal allowing for the withdrawal of U.S. forces in exchange for the Afghan Taliban guarantees they would not harbor other militants. The United Nations said in a report in July there were more than 6,000 Pakistani fighters in Afghanistan, most affiliated with the TTP, who could be heading home if they lose their refuge.

"It's a concern for everyone," a Western security official based in Pakistan told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Pakistan's military did not respond to a request for comment on the violence but its spokesman said on Twitter recently that the attacks were "meant to derail (the) Afghanistan Peace Process."

For those living in the area, insecurity is again becoming a daily worry. The TTP issued a statement this week telling residents to leave "until peace returns".

"Our war against Pakistan is continuing and you will continue to see daily attacks," the militants said.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FIFA backs countries over clubs for virus-delayed WCup games

The governing body of South American soccer said it got assurances from FIFA that European clubs will have to release all players for national team duty when the regions World Cup qualifying starts in October. The decision could cause uneas...

Maharashtra Police force reports 434 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

As many as 434 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths were reported in the Maharashtra Police force in the past 24 hours, police informed. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the Police force has reached 20,801, while the death ...

DHL Express announces annual price adjustments for 2021

DHL, leading international express service provider, announced a price hike in shipment rates for India on Friday that will come into effect on January 1, 2021. The increase in the country will be 6.9 per cent, compared to 2020, a DHL relea...

Carmichael project created over 1,500 jobs, awarded 1.5 bn Aus dollars in contracts: Adani Mining

Energy giant Adani Mining Australia on Friday said that its billion dollar Carmichael project in central Queensland has created jobs for more than 1,500 people and awarded over 1.5 billion Australian dollars USD 1.09 billion in contracts. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020