Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Gurez sector

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Gurez sectorPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:17 IST
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a defence spokesman said here. The Indian Army effectively retaliated
"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC at Kanzalwan in Gurez sector today morning by firing mortars and other weapons," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said
There were no reports of any casualties so far.
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinagar
- Pakistani
- Rajesh Kalia
- Gurez
- Line of Control
- Bandipora
- Kashmir
- Indian Army
- Kanzalwan
ALSO READ
Security forces recover bodies of two local militants from river in J-K's Bandipora
China says Indian troops illegally crossed line of control and fired first
Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Bandipora
Security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Gurez sector
Gary Fleder boards espionage thriller ‘Line of Control’ as director