Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT slams Kerala over waste management, says serious dereliction of duty

The green panel said no coercive measures have been adopted as expected from the state pollution control board (SPCB) as a regulator. It said the local bodies as well as the Urban Development Department have failed to take effective steps to manage waste and control pollution at Bharampuram Solid Waste Processing Plant on the outskirts of Kochi city in Kerala which is affecting environment and public health.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:34 IST
NGT slams Kerala over waste management, says serious dereliction of duty

The National Green Tribunal has slammed the Kerala government over failure to take "meaningful action" and serious dereliction of duties on solid waste management. The green panel said no coercive measures have been adopted as expected from the state pollution control board (SPCB) as a regulator.

It said the local bodies as well as the Urban Development Department have failed to take effective steps to manage waste and control pollution at Bharampuram Solid Waste Processing Plant on the outskirts of Kochi city in Kerala which is affecting environment and public health. There was no proper segregation of waste and there was a huge gap in waste collection and transfer for processing, it added.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel directed the Kerala Chief Secretary to take the matter seriously and take remedial action by constituting a 3-member team of Secretary, Urban Development Department; Chairman, State PCB and concerned Municipal Commissioner.  “It should not be difficult, if there is willingness, to tackle the problem. Failure of the State Authorities in this regard is at the cost of public health of the citizens which a welfare State can ill afford,” the bench said. The Chief Secretary, Kerala may personally monitor the compliance of these directions at least on monthly basis and record the proceedings, it said.

“The Chief Secretary may further direct that if the targeted actions are not taken, the erring officers will not be entitled to draw their salaries from a specified date till compliance,” the tribunal said while directing him to file his personal affidavit on the issue. The NGT recorded its disapproval for the lack of sincerity and sensitivity of the authorities to the health of the citizens on flimsy grounds.

“There is non compliance of orders of this Tribunal. Not even compensation has been recovered, as directed nor action taken against erring officers by way of entry in their ACRs,” the bench said. It is unfortunate that the State and its senior officers should not obey the law of the land, the NGT said.

Earlier, a report was received from Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai, former judge of the Kerala High Court, that unscientific dumping of waste in violation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, causing huge pollution, was taking place at Bharampuram solid waste processing plant on the outskirts of Kochi city and a fire broke out there. The tribunal's direction came while hearing a case seeking direction to take effective steps for infrastructure development for collection, storage, segregation and disposal of municipal solid waste in the state.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Not providing gadgets, internet to poor students for online classes digital apartheid: HC

The Delhi High Court Friday directed privately as well as government schools like KVs to provide gadgets and an internet package to poor students for online classes, saying not doing so amounts to discrimination and creates digital aparthei...

At town hall, Biden blasts Trump's 'criminal' virus response

Joe Biden on Thursday went after President Donald Trump again and again over his handling of COVID-19, calling Trumps downplaying of the pandemic criminal and his administration totally irresponsible. Youve got to level with the American ...

Over 4.87 cr e-way bills worth Rs 13.85 lakh cr generated in Aug

Over 4.87 crore e-way bills, valued at over Rs 13.85 lakh crore, were generated by businesses and transporters in August, reflecting a pick up in economic activity, GSTN data showed. Electronic way or e-way bills are required for inter-stat...

Mumbai: Stone laying ceremony of Dr Ambedkar statue postponed

The Maharashtra government on Friday postponed the foundation stone laying ceremony of Dr B R Ambedkars statue at his proposed memorial at the Indu Mills compound in central Mumbai. In a statement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020