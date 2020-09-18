Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jewish pilgrims retreat from Ukrainian border

Thousands of Hasidic Jews, stuck at the Ukrainian border for days due to coronavirus restrictions, have turned back without reaching their destination, the grave of a revered rabbi, officials said Friday.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:55 IST
Jewish pilgrims retreat from Ukrainian border
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Thousands of Hasidic Jews, stuck at the Ukrainian border for days due to coronavirus restrictions, have turned back without reaching their destination, the grave of a revered rabbi, officials said Friday. About 2,000 ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims had traveled through Belarus in hope of reaching the Ukrainian city of Uman to visit the grave of Nachman of Breslov, an important Hasidic rabbi who died in 1810.

Thousands of the Hasidic pilgrims visit the city each September for Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. It's celebrated Sept. 18-20 this year, and some pilgrims had managed to get to Uman before Ukraine closed its borders in late August amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. Thousands of others traveled via Belarus, which hasn't barred foreign visitors from entering. Authorities in Ukraine and Belarus said Friday that Hasidic pilgrims cleared the no-man's land between the two countries where they camped for several days, some sleeping in makeshift tents and others on the ground. Belarusian border guards said that less then a dozen of them remained in the area.

At the same time, Ukraine's border guards agency said Friday that it turned back several Hasidic pilgrims who tried to enter the country from Poland, Hungary and Romania. As the pilgrims spent days stuck on the Ukrainian border, Ukraine and Belarus engaged in angry bickering over the standoff.

On Wednesday, Ukraine's presidential office accused Belarusian authorities of issuing misleading signals to the pilgrims that they would eventually be allowed to cross the border. Belarusian officials shot back accusing Ukraine of "inhumane" treatment of the pilgrims, and offered to provide buses to drive the pilgrims to Uman and back to Belarus.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai suspends AI Express flights for a day for bringing people with COVID-positive certificates

Air India Express said its flights were suspended for 24 hours on Friday by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority DCAA for bringing two passengers with COVID-positive certificates on August 28 and September 4. As per the UAE government rules, ...

Indian-Americans represent 'best of America': Trump's son

Indian-Americans represent the best of America and President Donald Trump will never ever let them down, his son Eric has said, underlining that the entire Trump family loves the amazing community. Ahead of the November 3 presidential elect...

Surge in forest loss seen if Brazil indigenous reserves opened to mining

A Brazilian government proposal to open indigenous land in Brazil to mining concessions could lead to the loss of forests over an area larger than England, researchers said Friday.Such a loss would reduce by 5 billion a year the global bene...

Junior partner in Polish coalition warns of early election after animal rights rift

Members of a junior partner in Polands ruling coalition warned on Friday that removing their party leader as justice minister would mean an early election, further exacerbating strains in a government that is less than a year old. Polish me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020