CISF catches two persons with pistol in bag at Sikanderpur metro station

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday apprehended two people and seized a country-made pistol from their possession at Sikanderpur Metro Station.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:22 IST
CISF catches two persons with pistol in bag at Sikanderpur metro station. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday apprehended two people and seized a country-made pistol from their possession at Sikanderpur Metro Station. According to CISF's official statement, a female and a male passenger aged between 20 to 30 years were intercepted after the officials noticed an image of a pistol inside a lady bag during the baggage screening through the X-BIS machine at Sikanderpur metro station.

Later, on the physical checking of the bag, a country-made pistol was found inside it. Both the passengers, from Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) were questioned, but they did not give "satisfactory answers" about the carrying of a country-made pistol. Thereafter, the matter was informed to Senior Officers and Haryana Metro Rail Police (HMRP). On arrival of HMRP IFFCO Chowk, passengers along with the seized country-made pistol (Desi Katta) were handed over to them for further legal action in the matter, the release said. (ANI)

