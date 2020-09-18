Left Menu
868 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand

As many as 868 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 38,007 in the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 868 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 38,007 in the state. According to the health department, the total number of cases includes 11,293 active cases and 26,095 recovered cases.

Earlier today, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. The total case tally in the country stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated and 84,372 deaths. (ANI)

