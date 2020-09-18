Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 3-U.N. steps up monitoring of reported abuses in Belarus, raising stakes

The United Nations agreed on Friday to step up monitoring of reported right abuses during Belarus's crackdown on protests, angering Minsk and its ally Moscow and raising the diplomatic stakes in the crisis. During a highly charged debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council, European ministers denounced the repression of demonstrations since Belarus's Aug 9.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:45 IST
WRAPUP 3-U.N. steps up monitoring of reported abuses in Belarus, raising stakes
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The United Nations agreed on Friday to step up monitoring of reported right abuses during Belarus's crackdown on protests, angering Minsk and its ally Moscow and raising the diplomatic stakes in the crisis.

During a highly charged debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council, European ministers denounced the repression of demonstrations since Belarus's Aug 9. elections, and Britain's envoy said it would support sanctions. Belarus said the Council's decision on monitoring set "a dangerous precedent". U.N. rights investigator Anaïs Marin earlier told a meeting of the Council that states needed to act to prevent a major geopolitical rift. "Let's not allow another Iron Curtain to descend on the European continent," she said.

Marin said more than 10,000 people have been "abusively arrested", with more than 500 reports of torture and thousands "savagely beaten", since President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in the vote. Protesters say the election was fraudulent. Lukashenko says he won the vote fairly by a landslide and dismisses accusations of abuses as part of a Western smear campaign.

In Belarus, detained opposition politician and prominent protest leader Maxim Znak started a hunger strike in jail on Friday, the opposition Coordination Council said. There were no reports of big demonstrations in Minsk, though the opposition has announced marches for Saturday and Sunday.

A man set himself on fire outside a police station in the town of Smolevichi on Friday, the interior ministry said, though it was not immediately clear if that was linked to the unrest. The ministry said the man had a history of mental illness. "IT IS HEARTBREAKING"

The U.N. debate in Geneva, called to vote on an EU proposal for increased monitoring, was interrupted repeatedly by the delegations of Belarus, Russia, China and Venezuela raising procedural objections. Russia - there as an observer without voting rights - proposed 17 amendments to the motion, but they were all rejected.

The council agreed - with 23 votes in favour, two against (Venezuela, Eritrea) and 22 abstentions - to give the office of U.N. rights boss Michelle Bachelet a mandate to monitor the situation in Belarus and submit an oral report with recommendations by the end of the year. The Belarus Foreign Ministry described the vote as a "dangerous precedent" and accused the Council of meddling in its internal affairs.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya had earlier called in a video message for the monitoring mission but said she was still open to talks with the government to try and resolve the crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko's main ally, agreed to loan Belarus $1.5 billion at a summit on Monday, and the two countries are conducting joint military training exercises in Belarus.

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that special forces from Russia and Belarus had rehearsed a counter-terrorism scenario involving freeing hostages from a building in their "Slavic Brotherhood 2020" drills. It said more than 800 military personnel from the two countries were taking part in the training near the Belarusian city of Brest.

During the U.N. debate, Ukraine's foreign minister warned Russia against taking steps that may undermine the sovereignty of Belarus and destabilise the region. "It is heartbreaking to watch the footage of our close neighbours viciously beaten down and arbitrarily detained on the streets of their native cities," Dmytro Kuleba told the debate.

Denmark's foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, said the situation in Belarus had "deteriorated alarmingly" in recent months. Wendy Morton, Britain's junior foreign minister, told the talks: "The UK also supports sanctions against those responsible. We are working with our international partners to hold the Belarusian authorities to account."

Internal divisions have up to now hampered an EU push to impose sanctions on Belarus.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Horse dies of electrocution in South Delhi; locals blame overflowing sewers

A horse allegedly died of electrocution in Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti in South Delhi on Friday, police said. The incident happened at Alvi Chowk around 11 am, a policeman present at the spot said.The owner of the horse had come to buy fodder f...

Govt cancelled ICMR's purchase orders from China for COVID-19 test kits: MoS Health Choubey

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR had placed purchase orders for COVID-19 antibody test kits to Indian firms which were cancelled subsequently with no payment made to any Chinese company, the Lok Sabha was told on Friday. In a wri...

Flash flood in Arunachal Pradesh; 2 dead

Flash flood triggered by incessant rain in the past two days hit several districts of Arunachal Pradesh and two persons died in incidents related to it on Friday, according to an official report. The flood has washed away a key bridge and c...

Jets WR Crowder (hamstring) ruled out vs. 49ers

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for Sundays game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers, coach Adam Gase announced Friday. Crowder was limited in Wednesdays practice with a hamstring injury before sitting ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020