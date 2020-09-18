Delhi Police arrests freelance journalist in case under Official Secrets Act

Delhi Police arrests freelance journalist in case under Official Secrets ActPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 22:34 IST
The Delhi Police on Friday said it has arrested a freelance journalist, who was found in possession of defence-related classified documents, in connection with a case under the Official Secrets Act
Rajeev Sharma, a resident of Pitampura, has been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police
"He (Rajeev) was found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents. Investigation of the case is in progress and further details will be shared in due course," Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said.
