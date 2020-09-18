Maha CM instructs MMRDA to make new schedule for Ambedkar memorial ceremony
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday instructed Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to prepare a new schedule for the pilling ceremony of Baba Saheb Ambedkar memorial and invite dignitaries to the function, the Chief Minister's Office said.
Earlier in the day, an event at Indu Mill premises here for Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial was postponed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).
The memorial is being built on a 12.5-acre plot at Dadar's Indu Mill, the foundation stone laying ceremony of which was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2015. (ANI)
