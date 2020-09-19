Chhattisgarh HC grants bail to businessman in GST fraud case

The Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday granted bail to a businessman Prakash Bihari Lal Dadhichi, the promoter and one of the directors of Dadhichi Iron and Steel Private Limited in the alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud case. He was granted bail on Rs 10 lakh personal bond and two like amount sureties.

During the hearing, his lawyers Vivek Tankha, Arshdeep Singh and Ankur Chawla argued that the allegation against their client was based on certain materials that were never disclosed. They added that the applicant's company is involved in the sale and purchase of steel and iron for a long time and every transaction has been recorded and uploaded in the GST portal.

The GST intelligence authorities had arrested Dadhichi in February and also raided his premises, on the allegation that the accused and his company wrongly availed Input Tax Credit on the basis of the fake transaction of sales and supply, which did not take place. (ANI)