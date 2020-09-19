Japan's new PM Suga to meet with Pompeo in October - NHK
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is preparing to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo early next month, the first high-level meeting between the two allies since Suga became leader this week, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday. Pompeo is expected to visit the Japanese capital for talks with foreign ministers from Japan, Australia and India, NHK said.Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-09-2020 07:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 07:09 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is preparing to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo early next month, the first high-level meeting between the two allies since Suga became leader this week, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday. Pompeo is expected to visit the Japanese capital for talks with foreign ministers from Japan, Australia and India, NHK said. They are expected to discuss cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic and what they call a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Suga is expected to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Sunday, Japanese media said on Friday.
