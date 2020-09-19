Man kills self in Delhi's Dilshad Garden area

A 50-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead in his car on Saturday in Dilshad Garden area of Shahdara district, police said. The deceased has been identified as Manish Taneja, a resident of Pocket-A, Dilshad Garden, they said. He was a postal assistant in Jhilmil Industrial Area, police said.

The information regarding the incident was received on Saturday morning, they said. Police reached the spot and found the body of Taneja lying on the driver's seat of the car parked near his flat, a senior police officer said.

"A country-made pistol was found lying on his chest and there was a gunshot wound to his head. "Taneja was suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) for almost the last 15 years," the officer said. Police said he was getting treatment from a hospital for the mental health condition.

No suicide note has been recovered, police said. The statements of relatives and neighbors have been recorded where no foul play has been suspected, police said.

The car and the pistol have been taken into possession and the body has been preserved for the post-mortem at GTB Hospital. Necessary legal action is being taken, they added.