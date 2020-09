A district judge hastested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, an official said onSaturday

The samples of Latehar Principal District and SessionsJudge Vishnu Kant Sahay were collected for a COVID-19 test onFriday, the result of which returned as positive, CivilSurgeon Dr S K Srivastava said

He is being treated at his residence as per protocol,Srivastava said.